Top - 5 Mind-Bending Thrillers on Netflix

5 Mind-Bending Thrillers on Netflix with Jaw-Dropping Plot Twists

Looking for a thrilling movie night? Netflix has got you covered! Here are five gripping thrillers with insane plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. Fractured (2019)

Sam Worthington stars as Ray Monroe, a man searching for his missing wife and daughter in a hospital where they were supposed to be treated. But when the hospital denies any record of them, Ray's world turns upside down.

2. The Occupant (2020)

Javier Gutiérrez plays Javier Muñoz, an unemployed advertising executive obsessed with reclaiming his former lifestyle. His fixation on the new tenants of his old apartment leads to a dark descent into stalking and scheming.

3. It's What's Inside (2021)

A college reunion turns sinister when secrets are revealed, and a mysterious suitcase sparks a psychological nightmare. Starring Brittany O'Grady and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

4. Woman Of The Hour (2022)

Anna Kendrick shines as Sheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on a 1970s dating show who unknowingly meets serial killer Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). The film explores their encounter and the broader experiences of women.

5. The Weekend Away (2022)

Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe star as best friends whose Croatian getaway turns deadly. When Kate goes missing, Beth must unravel the truth with the help of a taxi driver, all while facing police suspicion.

