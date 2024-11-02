Viswam OTT : When and Where to watch ?

Viswam Now Streaming: Watch Gopichand, Kavya Thapar's Action Comedy on Prime Video

Gopichand and Kavya Thapar's Telugu movie Viswam, directed by Srinu Vaitla, has made its way to the digital space. After a successful theatrical run, the action comedy film is now streaming on Prime Video.

The movie's plot revolves around a heroic taxi driver who rescues a young girl targeted by terrorists. Viswam boasts an ensemble cast, including Gopichand, Kavya Thapar, Pragathi Mahavadi, Vennela Kishore, Vijaykrishna Naresh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sundip Ved, Srikanth Iyengar, and Mukesh Rishi.

Viswam performed well at the box office, collecting Rs 14.02 crore in India after 19 days of its theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

The movie is now available to stream on Prime Video, starting November 1, 2024. Gopichand praised director Srinu Vaitla in an interview , saying, "Working with him was thrilling. Vaitla has a unique ability to create a comfortable environment for artists to perform."

Catch the action-packed comedy Viswam on Prime Video, perfect for a Diwali weekend movie night with your family!

