Amaran, Ka, Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch ?

Diwali Bonanza: Three Telugu Films Shine at Box Office

The Telugu film industry has witnessed a festive frenzy this Diwali, with three big-ticket releases raking in impressive numbers at the box office. Dulquer Salmaan's "Lucky Bhaskar", Kiran Abbavaram's "Ka", and Sivakarthikeyan's "Amaran" have emerged as winners, breaking records on their opening day.

"Lucky Bhaskar" starring Dulquer Salmaan has received an overwhelming response, collecting Rs 12.7 crore worldwide on its first day. The film's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to stream on the platform in the first week of December.

Sivakarthikeyan's "Amaran" has grossed Rs 34 crore globally on its opening day, making it one of the biggest openers of the year. The film's digital rights have been sold to Netflix for a whopping price, and it will start streaming in the first week of December.

Kiran Abbavaram's "Ka" has collected Rs 6.18 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of his career. Although the film's digital rights are yet to be sold, it is likely to stream on Aha Telugu in the last week of November.

These three films have brought cheer to the Telugu film industry, setting the stage for a thrilling year ahead.

