Amitabh Bachchan’s Ram Katha OTT Live on Jio Hotstar on April 6

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will narrate the Ram Katha tomorrow, April 6, 2025, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The special live stream will begin at 8 am and continue until 6:30 pm. During this event, Bachchan will narrate the timeless stories of the Ram Katha, covering all seven kands of the Ramayana.

A promo for the live stream was released on April 4. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan talks about Lord Ram’s lasting legacy, saying, “For ages, countless lives have come and gone, but only one remains, called ‘Maryada Purushottam’." The live stream will also include sacred rituals and live aartis from revered locations like Ayodhya, Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, and Chitrakoot. Additionally, performances by artists like Kailash Kher, Malini Awasthi, and Palak Muchhal will add to the celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his excitement, saying, “To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than just a festival; it's a moment for deep reflection, where we embrace the values of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram represented. Through JioHotstar, we have the technology to unite people across the nation in a celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality.”

The actor will also interact with children, sharing select stories and verses from the Ramayana in his unique and engaging style.

A JioHotstar spokesperson stated, “Our live streaming technology enables us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. From live sports events to concerts and festivals like Mahashivratri, we are proud to offer experiences that connect people. Tomorrow’s Ram Navami celebrations with Amitabh Bachchan promise to be a deeply emotional experience for all.”