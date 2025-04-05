Kerala’s pristine Varkala to host International Surfing Festival from April 10

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 (IANS) The scenic Edava beach in Kerala’s Varkala is set to come alive with waves, action, and energy as it hosts the second edition of the International Surfing Festival from April 10 to 13.

The event promises to be a major draw for tourists and water sports enthusiasts alike.

Located around 40 km from the state capital, Varkala is not only a renowned beach destination but also a significant pilgrim centre, known as the spiritual seat of revered social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the festival on April 10.

The four-day event will see competitions in categories such as SUP (Stand-Up Paddle) Technical Race, Paddle Board Technical Race, and SUP Surfing, featuring around 60 participants, including local and international surfers.

Organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the State Tourism Department, in association with the Thiruvananthapuram District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the event also enjoys technical support from the Surfing Federation of India and the International Surfing Association (ISA).

Competition categories include National Women’s Open, National Men’s Open, National Groms (16 & under – Girls), National Groms (16 & under – Boys), International Men’s Open, and International Women’s Open.

Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Adding to the excitement, the festival is also offering 50 lucky individuals a chance to win free surfing sessions worth Rs 1 lakh through a special contest. Participants will be selected from five categories -- general public, educational institutions, techies, working professionals, and digital creators (including vloggers, photographers, and influencers).

Speaking ahead of the festival, Tourism Minister Riyas said the event would further boost Varkala’s appeal as a global tourist destination.

“Surfing is already part of Varkala’s culture, with several professional surfers, clubs, and coaches based here. Hosting an international event only reinforces its place on the global adventure tourism map,” he said.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju added that Kerala aims to position itself as a hub for adventure sports.

“Events like this enhance the popularity of such activities and contribute to building a thriving adventure sports culture in the state,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.