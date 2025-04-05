Ayushman health scheme launched in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta slams previous govt for delay

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday signed an MoU for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for Rs 10-lakh health insurance even as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed the previous city government for blocking the scheme, denying its benefits to lakhs of residents.

She announced that, in the first phase, distribution of beneficiary cards for 2.35 lakh families would begin from April 10.

Speaking at the event for signing of MoU between National Health Authority (NHA) and State Health Agency (SHA) on Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), GNCTD, CM Gupta said, "The scheme, which could have become a lifeline for Delhi, could not be implemented earlier due to the previous governments’ ego… it was blocked even when the medical facilities were in a poor state and each bed was being shared by two patients.”

“Today, on behalf of my entire Cabinet, all the MPs and the people of Delhi, I want to thank our Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing this health scheme," she said, fulfilling a key promise made by the BJP during the Assembly election campaign.

The Delhi government aims to enrol at least 1 lakh beneficiaries within one month from the launch on Saturday.

CM Gupta said that Delhi citizens suffered due to the lack of previous state government coordination with the Central government. “Despite the public miseries, private hospitals used to deny treatment to patients,” she said, adding that now, with the new insurance scheme, Delhiites will be able to undergo treatment at a hospital of their choice.

She said the health insurance will cover 1,961 medical conditions, and the beneficiaries would be entitled to avail the facility at any of the 30,957 hospitals across the country.

"Today, under the Central government's initiative, around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will now be eligible to receive medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Adding another Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government’s side, we will be able to provide a total health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh," she said.

At the MoU signing event, an online portal was also launched for Delhiites to file applications using ration cards and Aadhaar cards.

Under the scheme, nearly five lakh Delhiites above 70 will have the option of doorstep registration.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, speaking to IANS, expressed his enthusiasm over the initiative, saying, "It’s good news for Delhi… Under this, millions of poor people will now be able to avail free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh through the Ayushman Yojana. This is a very big and positive step."

