When Life Gives You Tangerines K-Drama OTT: Is It the Highest-Rated Korean Series Ever?

When Life Gives You Tangerines has become the highest-rated Korean drama on IMDb, which is great news for fans of K-Dramas. By achieving this, it has surpassed even the likes of Squid Game and Song Hye Kyo's The Glory.

The show's IMDb rating has risen from 8.7 to 9.3 since its debut. Usually with shows, the reverse happens. Shows start off with great ratings and eventually falter, but that is not the case with When Life Gives You Tangerines.

After the finale, the show's rating had shot up and crossed 9, which is extraordinary. Very few shows have been able to reach this feat on IMDb. The show has emerged to be a worldwide phenomenon, where twelve episodes of the series have received scores of 9 or higher, allowing it to officially surpass several well-known titles, including Kingdom Season 2, Move to Heaven, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (8.4), the globally acclaimed Squid Game Season 1 , and Song Hye Kyo’s revenge drama The Glory Season 2.

Last week, the drama also reached the No. 1 position on Netflix's global non-English chart. Prior to that, the show held the third and fourth positions, respectively. The series concluded its 16-episode run on March 28. According to statistics, nearly 15 million active viewers watched Netflix Korea in March, and the final episode alone attracted more than 4 million active viewers.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is the story of a Jeju girl and a steadfast boy, whose island tale evolves into a lifelong journey of setbacks and triumphs as it proves that love endures through time.