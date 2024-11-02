MP to establish 'gaushala' in each municipality: CM Mohan Yadav 

Bhopal, Nov 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that a big "gaushala" (cow shelter) will be established in each municipality in the state.

Besides, individuals keeping more than 10 cows will be given a special grant by the state government, he said.

He made this announcement after performing 'puja' (worship) on 'Govardhan Parv' at his residence in Bhopal.

CM Yadav said his government has decided to promote dairy products across Madhya Pradesh, and therefore, cow shelters will be established in each part of the state.

The state government has decided to establish one big "gaushala" in each municipality, he said.

"Gaushalas are being established in Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore," CM Yadav added.

In this process, gaushalas with a capacity to accommodate 10,000 cows will be established in Ujjain and Bhopal.

Similarly, 'gaushalas' will be established in Gwalior, Jabalpur and Indore where cows ranging between 5,000 to 10,000 can be accommodated.

Notably, the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has initiated state-sponsored 'Govardhan Puja'.

On this occasion, CM Yadav extended his wishes to the people.

CM Yadav said: "Worshiping mother cow has religious as well as economic importance."

He said that agricultural arrangements are based on cows.

"Govardhan Puja is not just a ritual, it connects us to our culture and creates a distinct identity for the country in the world," he added.

He further asserted that India's culture is festival-oriented and people celebrate each festival with great enthusiasm.

"All our sages have always stressed the importance of cow worship, therefore, the state government has taken an initiative to organise 'Govardhan puja'. The state government has already introduced a law to protect cattle", he said.

He also honoured people who have done unprecedented work for cow service and protection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.