Sri Rama Navami 2025: Must Watch Lord Rama Movies on OTT

Sri Rama Navami, celebrated on April 6, 2025, marks the birth of Lord Rama. To mark this auspicious occasion, several films based on his life and teachings are available on OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Hotstar. These movies, offered in various languages including Telugu, provide a wonderful opportunity to immerse in the divine journey of Lord Rama.

Rama's Movies on OTT Platforms

1. Sri Rama Rajyam – Prime Video

Directed by Bapu, Sri Rama Rajyam is a visual treat, portraying the story of Lord Rama based on the Uttara Kanda of the Ramayana. The movie features Balakrishna as Lord Rama, with Nayanthara playing the role of Sita. This movie beautifully captures the essence of the Ramayana and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video and Zee5 OTT.

2. Lava Kusa – Prime Video, Sun Next

The classic Lava Kusa film, which was released over 60 years ago, continues to be a beloved epic, particularly among Telugu-speaking audiences. It is the perfect movie to watch during Sri Rama Navami. The movie is available on both Prime Video and Sun Next OTT.

3. Sriramadasu – Jio Hotstar

Sriramadasu tells the story of Ramadasu, a devout follower of Lord Ram who constructed the famous Ramluori Temple in Bhadrachalam. Played by Nagarjuna, Ramadasu's unwavering faith and devotion are beautifully portrayed. Released in 2006, this inspiring movie is available on Jio Hotstar.

4. Sampoorna Ramayanam – YouTube

The epic Sampoorna Ramayanam, directed by Bapu, is a visual representation of the entire Ramayana. NTR plays the role of Lord Rama, delivering an unforgettable performance. This film, along with two other versions of the same name, can be streamed on YouTube.

5. Bala Ramayana – YouTube

This children's movie, directed by Gunasekhar, features Junior NTR as Lord Rama. It beautifully portrays the Ramayana with child actors and is specially crafted for young audiences. It can be streamed on YouTube.

6. Adipurush – Prime Video

Released last year, Adipurush starred Prabhas in a modern reimagining of the Ramayana. Despite its high expectations and big budget, the film received mixed reviews and was a box office disappointment. However, it remains available for streaming on Prime Video.

7. Sitarama Kalyanam – YouTube

A devotional classic that portrays the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Sita, Sitarama Kalyanam is a heartwarming depiction of their union. Starring NTR as Lord Rama, this film captures the sacred and eternal bond between Rama and Sita, offering a beautiful portrayal of their marriage. Available on YouTube.

8. Bhukailas – YouTube

A lesser-known yet impactful film, Bhukailas follows Lord Rama’s mythological journey. Portrayed by NTR, the movie delves into the trials and challenges that Lord Rama faces and his unwavering devotion to dharma, making it an essential watch for those looking to dive deeper into the struggles and triumphs of Lord Rama. Available on YouTube.

9. Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddha – YouTube

In this action-packed film, NTR portrays Lord Rama in the epic battle between Rama and Ravana. Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddha focuses on the heroic struggle of Lord Rama, emphasizing his dedication to righteousness, duty, and justice. The film beautifully showcases the final confrontation of good versus evil. Available on YouTube.

10. Sri Rama Pattabhishekam – YouTube

This movie focuses on the important moment in the Ramayana when Lord Rama is crowned as the king of Ayodhya. Played by NTR, the film highlights Lord Rama’s coronation and the significance of his righteous rule, making it an important part of the Ramayana's tale of justice and kingship. Available on YouTube.

These films offer a blend of mythology, devotion, and entertainment, perfect for celebrating Sri Rama Navami. On this sacred day, stream these films and immerse yourself in the divine stories of Lord Rama while chanting His holy name.