Adrishyam OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The waiting game is finally over for viewers of the popular show Adrishyam. Season 2 of the popular show, Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes, is ready to make its digital launch on April 4 on Sony LIV. The popular OTT platform will stream the show, making it possible for viewers to binge-watch the complete season at their convenience. With its edge-of-the-seat storyline, fast-paced action scenes, and impressive performances, Adrishyam 2 will be an adrenaline rush like no other.

Plot

Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes explores the life of top-notch operatives who work ceaselessly in the background to detect and neutralize possible threats to the country. Directed by Ravi Verma, this squad of elite agents is forced into an endless struggle to remain a step ahead of their enemies and defend the innocent. As the story progresses, the viewer becomes embroiled in a sinister maze of lies, deception, and stunning double-crosses that push the agents' loyalty, talent, and resolve to their limits.

Cast

The series features a good cast, with Pooja Gor and Eijaz Khan featuring in main roles. Eijaz Khan is seen playing the character of Ravi Verma, the team leader of top-secret agents, while Pooja Gor plays the character of Durga, an undercover agent who joins the team led by Ravi. The lead pair's chemistry is undeniable, and their performances are bound to make a lasting impression on audiences.

What the Cast Has to Say

Discussing his role, Eijaz Khan mentioned, "Adrishyam 2 is bigger, bolder, and more intense. This season, Ravi isn't alone in the fight. He's accompanied by an undercover agent, Durga, played by Pooja Gor, as she brings a new vision and an unstoppable force to the fight."

Pooja Gor, who plays Durga, informed, "This character is something I've never done before. My character is not just another police officer, she's a fierce force, willing to fight, pursue, and give up her life for her people's protection."

A Thrilling Ride Awaits

With its thrilling plot, fast-paced action sequences, and impeccable performances, Adrishyam 2 is all set to be an adrenaline ride like never before. The makers of the show have left no stone unturned in making the series stand out from the rest. Right from the cinematography to the editing, every single detail of the show has been meticulously planned to give the viewers an experience they will never forget.

Don't Miss Out

Adrishyam Season 2 is a must-watch for all the action thriller fans out there. With its online availability on Sony LIV, fans can now binge the whole season with ease. So save the date for April 4 and get ready to take the thrilling ride with Adrishyam 2.

