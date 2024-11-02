Buy a Villa, Get a Lamborghini Urus Car for Free!

Many car enthusiasts in India dream of driving a Lamborghini at least once in their lifetime. However, with prices running into crores, owning one may not be feasible for everyone. But what if you could get a Lamborghini for free? Who would say no to that? There’s just one catch—if you want the Lamborghini, you’ll need to buy a villa.

The real estate company Jaypee Greens, based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has announced this unique offer. Those who purchase a luxury villa will receive a Lamborghini worth over ₹4 crore at no additional cost. However, to buy one of these villas, you’ll need to pay ₹26 crore.

And if you think ₹26 crore covers everything, think again. Additional costs include parking, club membership, and access to the golf course, which could total over ₹1 crore more. This announcement has quickly gone viral on social media.

