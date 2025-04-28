Nippon Life India reports nearly 9 pc drop in net profit for Q4

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday reported an 8.9 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 296 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 325 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Despite the fall in profits, the company saw a significant rise in its revenue, which increased by 21.9 per cent, reaching Rs 526.5 crore in Q4, up from Rs 431.8 crore in Q3.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue saw a slight dip from Rs 587.89 crore in Q3.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a robust growth of 25.9 per cent, rising to Rs 358.4 crore, compared to Rs 284.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 68 per cent in Q4, up from 65.9 per cent in the same period last fiscal year.

Total income for Q4 FY25 was reported at Rs 589.58 crore, while it was slightly higher at Rs 603.30 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the expense side, total expenses in Q4 were Rs 211.77 crore, almost flat as compared to Rs 211.59 crore in Q3. However, they were up compared to Rs 186.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NIMF) is a leading Indian asset management company, previously known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

It manages Nippon India Mutual Fund, one of India's top fund houses, and provides a range of investment products and services, including mutual funds, managed accounts, and offshore funds.

