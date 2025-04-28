Mizoram: Three family members killed, another injured in rock fall incident

Aizawl, April 28 (IANS) In a tragic road mishap, three members of a family, including two women, were killed and another injured when a massive rock smashed their moving car in Mizoram on Monday, police said.

A Police official said that the accident occurred at Pukpui area along the Aizawl-Lengpui airport road when a massive rock rolled down on the victims’ car from a hill and smashed the vehicle, killing three, including two women, on the spot.

The falling of the heavy rock was triggered by heavy rains for several hours.

An official said that family members were travelling in a Hyundai car when the mishap took place.

The police identified the deceased as Lalrinliana, his wife Lungtiawii and their daughter Vanlalhruaii.

Police said that Lalrinliana’s son Lallawmzuala, who was driving the car, survived the accident but sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

The vehicle was wholly crushed, and the rescue team fought for several hours to retrieve the bodies from the debris.

The portion of the road where the accident occurred is a part of the National Highway, which is known to be highly vulnerable to rock falls and accident-prone.

Major incidents occur frequently and often block the vital National Highway that connects the airport to Aizawl city.

With landslides being a common feature, mountainous Mizoram often witnesses various natural disasters, including landslides, especially during monsoon, killing many people every year.

As per Mizoram Police, 124 road accidents were registered in Mizoram in 2024, with 112 people being killed. Police data said there had been 547 road accidents since 2019 till last year, with 467 lost lives, which is around 83 per cent. There is a possibility that some road accidents were not recorded by the state police department due to various reasons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.