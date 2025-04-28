Results for West Bengal Council higher secondary examination to be declared on May 7

Kolkata, April 28 (IANS) The results of the higher secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will be declared on May 7.

The results will be declared exactly 50 days after the last date of the examinations.

This year the examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 18.

This year WBCHSE witnessed a major decline in the number of aspirants, which was at just 5.09 lakh as compared to 7.9 lakh in the same examination in 2024.

The number of female aspirants this year was 45.571 more than the male aspirants. Last year the pass percentage was 89.25 per cent.

According to a notification issued by the council on Monday, the aspirants would be able to check their results at the designated website of the council from 2 p.m. on May 7.

The online results will also be available on other websites as well.

The candidates will be able to view their results by logging in using their roll numbers as well as their dates of birth.

On May 8, the marksheets to the respective schools from 55 distribution centres throughout the state will be available from 10 a.m. onwards.

The headmasters, headmistresses, and teachers in-charge of different schools have been requested by the council to ensure the collection of the marksheets and its distribution to the aspirants on the same day.

Initially, the council announced that the results of the higher secondary examination will be declared in the middle of May.

However, finally on Monday, it announced the declaration of the results on May 7.

Soon after the results are announced, a window will be opened for the aspirants to get their answer sheets rechecked in case of discrepancies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.