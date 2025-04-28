‘Mercy’ starring Adil Hussain to be showcased at UK Asian Film Festival

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Mercy’, which stars Niharica Raizada and Adil Hussain is set to be screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in London.

The film marks the directorial debut of Mitul Patel, and explores the fragile moments of parting with a loved one, and will be showcased on May 5, 2025, at Rich Mix Theatre.

The film stars Niharica Raizada as Shekhar’s wife Jiya, Aparna Ghoshal as the ailing matriarch Sujata, Kunal Bhan as the emotionally conflicted brother Vihaan, and Adil Hussain, who brings depth and warmth to the role of Father Joel, the family’s spiritual guide through their most testing hours.

Raj Vasudeva, who plays the protagonist Shekhar in the film, said in a statement, “‘Mercy’ is a reflection on the quiet, often unspoken emotions that surround loss. It explores the strength it takes to make peace with the inevitable, and the love that continues even in the act of letting go”.

Adil Hussain said, “For me, Mercy is about that silent space where grief, love, and responsibility collide. It’s about those moments where you’re forced to make a decision not with your head, but with a heart that’s breaking”.

The trailer of the film was exclusively unveiled at the Indian Pavilion during the Cannes Festival last year, offering an early glimpse into its poignant narrative and had received a very warm response.

Produced under the Everclear Films banner by Raj Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev, Mercy follows their internationally recognized short film ‘Forbidden’, which boldly tackled honor killings and was featured at over 30 festivals across the globe.

With ‘Mercy’, Everclear marks its feature film debut, staying true to its vision of telling brave, emotionally charged stories that spark reflection and empathy.

