Shanna Khan, Billionaire's Daughter who Donated Rs 123 Crore to Charity!

Shahid Khan is a business tycoon and philanthropist, but probably not as well-known as he would like to be for his fellow Pakistani citizens. His business empire is something worth noting; so is his philanthropic work. His daughter, Shanna Khan is carrying on the legacy, making her own name in the philanthropy world.

Shanna Khan comes from the state of Illinois; with her brother, she spent her childhood and produced some remarkable contributions to society for which humanity is in real trouble nowadays. She leads United Marketing Company, which designs packages. The thing in both business and social services by Shanna gives some inspiration.

What marks a difference between Shanna and her family members? She and her family spent huge money, giving about Rs. 123 crores (about 15 million USD), on such a cause.

She is married to Justin McKeb, Managing Director of Wolf Point Advisors. According to an estimate, the net worth of Shanna Khan is around $20 million. Her father has a net worth way more than $1 billion.

The Ambani family was ahead of them in money matters but no one rivals the Khans in philanthropic activities. Shanna Khan's dedication and commitment to social causes inspire people.

