Assam online trading scam: Hyderabad Police arrest DB Stock Limited employee

Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) A person identified as V. Jagadish Prasad was arrested in Hyderabad for his alleged connection with the online trading scam of DB stock limited owned by Dipankar Burman, a key accused in the multi-crore online trading scam that shocked Assam a couple of months ago.

A senior police official said on Saturday that Prasad was arrested by the cybercrime branch of Hyderabad Police.

“He was operating a branch of DB Stock Limited in Hyderabad and collected at least Rs 7 crores from people as investments on the pretext of giving them much higher returns from usual market rates,” he said

Police said that Prasad lured the investors promising 120 per cent profit in return.

“However, since July month, he shut down the office of DB Stock in Hyderabad and did not return the money of investors. A case was filed by one of the investors and following that Prasad was taken into custody by Hyderabad Police,” the official added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, at least six employees of the key accused in the online trading scam Dipankar Burman’s company--DB Stock Limited faced interrogation by Assam Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Guwahati.

Police called six employees of DB Stock Limited identified as Nitumani Choudhury, Jintumani Kalita, Puja Patel, Sujit Das, Biswajit Burman and Mahesh Rajja.

They have been interrogated by both Assam Police officials and CBI team. It is learned that the mobile phones of the employees were seized by the central probe agency officials.

Earlier, Dipankar Burman faced marathon interrogation by a team of Assam Police officials in Guwahati; however, according to sources, he has hidden a lot of information regarding the scam.

The accused also tried to evade some key questions regarding the scam by the investigation team.

Sources said that there was a sharp contrast between the statements of Burman and his girlfriend who is also under police custody for her alleged involvement in the trading scam.

Police arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) who had worked for Burman and the investigation team found a difference between his and Dipankar Burman’s statement as well.

A senior police official said that the Hawla transaction was involved in this huge scam and the CA accepted this fact during the interrogation. But, according to sources, Burman denied involvement of Hawala in his business which allegedly looted crores of money from general people on the pretext of giving them much higher returns against their investment.

Burman was arrested a few days ago from a homestay in Goa and he was brought to Guwahati on Tuesday.

The accused was at large since August and he was successful in evading arrest since the reports of a huge trading scam conducted by his company DB stock limited surfaced.

At least 21,000 people in Assam invested in Burman’s company DB Stock Limited.

