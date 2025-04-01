KTR to Revanth Reddy: Are You Real Estate Agent? Or Elected Representative?

Telangana's political battleground has once again heated up, with BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over a series of demolitions in the state.

In a fiery tweet, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of using bulldozers to indiscriminately raze homes, tribal hamlets, and even animal shelters under the guise of development.

"First - you bulldozed the homes of many poor people in the name of environmental protection! Next, you went after the tribal hamlets in the name of development. Barren lands and even lizards won’t lay eggs, you had said. Now you come after homes of animals and commit mass murder," KTR tweeted.

Questioning the government’s actions, KTR asked whether the Congress-led administration was acting as a public representative or a "real estate agent." He also raised concerns about the timing of the demolitions, pointing out that the bulldozers worked “nonstop on a weekend and in the dead of the night.”

Challenging Revanth Reddy's justification for the demolitions, KTR further alleged that the government was afraid of judicial scrutiny. "Why are you afraid of the Court? What are you hiding?" he asked.

This sharp attack from KTR comes amid growing criticism of the Telangana government’s handling of demolitions, with opposition parties and activists accusing it of high-handedness. The political storm over the issue is expected to intensify as the state gears up for future electoral battles.