April 2 to 4: Rain alert for Gujarat; No Holidays announced!

Gujarat is likely to experience unseasonal rain in many areas of the state, with thunderstorms and moderate rain forecast in many districts from April 2 to 5. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert for unseasonal rain in the state, which could raise concerns among farmers. After the Ramadan holidays, the state government may likely not announce any holidays for schools, but there is a chance if the situation worsen.

IMD states that cyclonic circulation is building over the region, resulting in a rise in moisture and temperature levels, which is causing unseasonal rain and thunderstorms. Unseasonal rain will affect districts like Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Kheda, Anand, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The IMD has also forecasted heatwave conditions in a few regions of the state, such as Kutch, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, and Diu. The unseasonal rain will provide relief from heatwave conditions, but it may harm crops and impact agricultural activities.

Farmers in the state are worried about their crops being destroyed by unseasonal rains. The IMD has instructed farmers to take precautions to safeguard their crops and agricultural activity.

In summary, the unseasonal rains that are anticipated in Gujarat can provide relief from the heatwave, but they also threaten agricultural activity and crops. Farmers should take precautions to safeguard their crops and agricultural activity.

Also read: April 1 to 3, Telangana Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely