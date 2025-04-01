April 1 to 3, Telangana Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds over the next three days. According to the forecast, isolated areas will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers on April 1, with rainfall expected to intensify from April 2 onwards.

On April 1, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) are likely in districts such as Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar. Winds at 30-40 km/h are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next few days.

From April 2, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) predicted in districts like Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. Areas including Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal may experience hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Winds at 30-40 km/h are expected in districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool.

On April 3, the weather is expected to remain severe with hailstorms and strong winds (40-50 km/h) in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) are expected in Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, while winds at 30-40 km/h may affect several other districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take precautions due to the predicted adverse weather conditions.