OTT Releases November 1: 15 New movies and shows This Week

The festive weekend has arrived, and OTT platforms have lined up an exciting slate of new releases to keep you entertained. This Friday, November 1, witnesses the streaming of 15 movies and web series across various platforms.

Also read: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Announces Pregnancy, See Pics

Telugu Releases

- Vishwam (Amazon Prime Video)

- Kali (Netflix)

- Hitler (Telugu dubbing movie, streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

- Labbar Pandu (Telugu dubbing movie, streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

Other Releases

- Yudhra (Hindi movie, rent option available on Amazon Prime Video)

- Sooraj Suresh Movie (Malayalam movie, Amazon Prime Video)

- Sattam En Kaiyil (Tamil movie, Amazon Prime Video)

- Ibbani Tabbidu Ileyali (Kannada movie, Amazon Prime Video)

- Black (Tamil movie, Amazon Prime Video)

- Freedom (French movie, Amazon Prime Video)

- Let Go (Swedish movie, Netflix)

- It's All Over (Spanish movie, Netflix)

- Barbie Mysteries (English series, Netflix)

- Music by John Williams (English movie, Hotstar)

Upcoming Releases

- Explorer: Endurance (English movie, November 3)

- Ahaha Artha Maitha Arun Kumar Season 2 (Telugu series, already streaming on Aha)

- Das June Ki Raat: Chapter 2 (Hindi series, Zee5)

- Myth: The Dark Chapter (Hindi series, Zee5)

- Thangalaan (Tamil movie, Astro Movies, not streaming in India)

- Andhagan (Tamil movie, Astro Movies)



Also read: Diwali Releases Review: Lucky Baskhar, KA, Amaran, Bagheera