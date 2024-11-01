Diwali Releases Review: Lucky Baskhar, KA, Amaran, Bagheera

Diwali has lit up theaters in Telugu states with four much-awaited movies being released on the screens. Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar, Kiran Abbavaram's K, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, and the Kannada dubbed film Bagheera vie for attention from the audiences.

Lucky Bhaskar: A Lucky Hit

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar, generated high expectations right from the release of its teaser and trailer. The unique concept focusing on banking fraud added to its appeal. The film received a hit talk from its premieres, praised for being thrilling and entertaining. On its first day, it grossed an impressive ₹12.70 crores.

KA: A Different Attempt

Known to fight his way through and settle into the industry, Kiran Abbavaram takes a break and returns with a mystery thriller, titled KA. This was far from his usual routine of films, as reviews have been positive from premieres alone, collecting ₹6.18 crores at the box office on day one.

Also read: OTT Releases November 1: 15 New movies and shows This Week

Amaran: A Heartfelt Tribute

Amaran, based on the life of Army Major Mukundan Varadarajan who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir, featured Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film opened to great expectations and received a fantastic response, especially for Sai Pallavi's emotional performance which moved many to tears. It is estimated to have grossed around ₹30 crores.

Bagheera: A Batman-esque Tale

Another Kannada movie is Bagheera, which was made by Prashanth Neel. The movie was released on Diwali along with its Telugu version and Kannada version, in which Srimurali and Rukmini Vasanth played the lead. It has received much praise, though not as much as the other three films. The movie is about a police officer who wears masks at night to fight with villains because of the weakness of the system.

The movie releases in Telugu states brought with them a gamut of emotions. Among those, Amaran appears to be the one that made all the difference, while Lucky Bhaskar also did quite well. It has been a festive season, and, as usual, full of cinematic delight.

Box Office Collections Highlights:

Lucky Bhaskar: ₹12.70 crores

KA: ₹6.18 crores

Amaran: ₹30 crores (approx.)

Bagheera: Average collections

Also read: Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection: Day 1