Lucky Baskhar Box office collection: Day 1

Nov 01, 2024, 12:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telugu cinema, however, seems to be making a good start in the Diwali season due to Dulquer Salmaan's latest outing, "Lucky Baskhar." The film hit screens on October 31, and the reception from audiences has already generated great interest. The box office response is nothing less than impressive.

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, "Lucky Baskhar" mainly deals with the theme of money and is inspired by the 1992 Harshad Mehta scam. The entertaining narrative of the movie has gone well with audiences, and thus, this movie has emerged as a superb hit talk from the premieres itself.

Reports say "Lucky Baskhar" minted Rs 12.7 crore on its opening day. The feat is remarkable considering Dulquer Salmaan is not a native Telugu hero.

With the long weekend of Diwali and no great releases during the following week, "Lucky Baskhar" looks all set to rock at the box office. Its success will surely help uplift the morale of the Telugu film industry by making this a happy and auspicious start to the festival season.

