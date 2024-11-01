'Ka' Box Office Collection : Day 1

Kiran Abbavaram's 'Ka' Off to a Flying Start: Day 1 Collections

Kiran Abbavaram's latest film, 'Ka', has silenced critics and proved to be a box office winner. Released on October 31, coinciding with Diwali celebrations, the film has raked in impressive numbers on its opening day.

Day 1 Collections: Rs 6.18 Crore

According to reports, 'Ka' has collected a whopping Rs 6.18 crore on its first day, surpassing Kiran Abbavaram's previous films. This impressive start indicates a strong weekend ahead, with the film likely to break even and enter profitable territory.

'Ka' has received positive reviews for its unique storyline, engaging screenplay and unexpected climax. Despite being a familiar concept, the film's execution and twists have kept audiences hooked. Kiran Abbavaram, Nayana Sarma and Tanvi Ram have delivered commendable performances.

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, 'Ka' is a mystic thriller that explores themes of mystery and suspense. The film's engaging narrative and unexpected turns have resonated with viewers.

With a strong opening day, 'Ka' is poised to continue its successful run. Will it maintain momentum and emerge as a blockbuster? Only time will tell.