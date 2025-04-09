Amid rampant drug smuggling, NCB proposes setting up zonal office in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 9 (IANS) Amid the unabated smuggling of various drugs from Myanmar, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has proposed setting up its zonal office in the northeastern state, officials said on Wednesday.

A Mizoram government official said that the NCB Director General Anurag Garg met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and suggested setting up of a full-fledged NCB zonal office in the state and emphasised the need for more staff and officials, who are acquainted in the local language and the ground situation of the state.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, during the meeting with Garg discussed ways and means to curb the drug trade and usage of narcotics by the youth.

He requested the NCB DG to submit a written proposal about the setting up of the NCB zonal office and the specific needs of the proposed office.

The official said that the Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for strengthening infrastructure, security and other concerned manpower along the India-Myanmar border to efficiently curb drug trafficking from South-Asian countries.

Mizoram shares a 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.

Lalduhoma told the NCB DG that he has already requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to constitute or to allow the state government to form a Mizo Territorial Army to further strengthen vigil along the state's unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He urged the NCB DG to submit a written proposal concerning the specific needs of the bureau to strengthen its efforts, the statement added.

Neighbouring Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contrabands through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Mountainous Champhai district is a hotspot for the smuggling of diverse drugs including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, foreign cigarettes, areca nuts, arms and ammunition, and exotic animals and their parts.

The drugs mostly come to India from Myanmar through illegal border routes in Mizoram and Manipur, and then are smuggled to other northeastern and Indian states and neighbouring countries, mainly Bangladesh.

