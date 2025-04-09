Tahawwur Rana's extradition big success for India under PM Modi's leadership, says Union Minister

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The long-awaited extradition of Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is a major achievement for the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Wednesday

"This is a big success and an achievement because under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister, India has envisioned the dream of a Viksit Bharat. So, everything has to be Viksit and strengthened," he said.

A multi-agency team from India has reportedly travelled to the US, where the legalities and paperwork for the extradition process have been finalised with the US authorities.

This marks a significant step in bringing Rana to justice for his role in the deadly 2008 attacks that claimed the lives of 166 people.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasised the strategic approach of the Indian government in this case, stating, "This shows how strategically and in a well-planned manner Prime Minister Modi's government is working."

The development has also sparked reactions from the opposition. Congress leader Atul Londhe welcomed the move, saying, "That is a good thing. Those who have acted against the nation should be extradited and it should not be limited to just Tahawwur Rana. Vijay Mallya should also be brought back. And everyone else who fled the country after looting the nation’s money all should be extradited to India."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his efforts in securing Rana’s extradition, remarking, "We thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it is due to his efforts that we have been able to bring a terrorist back to India. On behalf of Shiv Sena, we express our gratitude to Prime Minister Modi."

"If needed, amend the Constitution, but this terrorist must be encountered. Not just one bullet, he should be shot a hundred times, in a public encounter, so that a clear message goes out to the world: anyone who looks at our country with evil intent will face dire consequences," he added.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks are a case that has long remained in the global spotlight. The legal processes are currently underway, and it is expected that his return to India will provide closure to the families affected by one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country’s history.

