Newly married Surbhi Jyoti cooks halwa for hubby Sumit Suri

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri, on October 27, recently gave fans a glimpse of her first rasoi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Naagin’ actress shared a series of photos where she is seen preparing halwa as part of this traditional ritual. Surbhi looked lovely in a purple Anarkali suit, keeping her look simple with subtle makeup and her hair styled in a ponytail.

Sharing the candid clicks, the newly married actress captioned them, “First rasoi.” In some of the photos, Sumit is seen admiring Surbhi as he savours the halwa she made. Surbhi also shared a solo photo, smiling warmly as she posed for the camera.

As soon as she posted, friends and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The comments were filled with heartfelt compliments and playful remarks for the glowing bride. Vahbiz Dorabjee affectionately wrote, "Awwww meri pyaari dulhan," while Kishwer Merchant added a playful, "Haaaye sursuri." Anjali Anand chimed in with, "Gorgeous as ever," and her close friend Rithvik Dhanjani dropped heart emojis. ‘Jhanak’ actress Chandni also commented, “Surbhiii you look lovely.” Surbhi and Sumit had been dating for a long time but kept their relationship private. T

he couple exchanged vows on October 26 at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. It was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. They later shared stunning photos from the wedding on social media, where Surbhi looked radiant in a red lehenga with gold and silver jewellery, while Sumit complemented her in a white sherwani.

The couple had initially planned to marry in March but postponed to a later date due to challenges with the venue and preparations. On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her performances in shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. In 2021, she made her film debut with Saurabh Tyagi's comedy-drama "Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?" opposite Jassie Gill.

