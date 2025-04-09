Siddhant Chaturvedi braves a 'Gehraiyaan' 4-Degree Celsius ice bath

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took on an extreme challenge, diving into a 4-degree Celsius ice bath as part of his experience for 'Gehraiyaan.'

The actor shared a video of himself sitting in ice-cold water for a challenging 7 minutes, showcasing his resilience and commitment to pushing his limits. For the caption, Siddhant simply wrote, “Gehraaaaaaaiyaaan!.” He also added the title track of the film to the video. The clip features Chaturvedi sitting in a tub filled with large ice cubes as he endures the freezing cold water for an intense 7 minutes. The text on the video read, “4 degree Celcius /7 minutes. (sic).”

He also posted a blurry shot of himself after enduring the 7-minute ice bath, capturing the toll the freezing experience took on him. Interestingly, the Yudhra actor used the title of his film ‘Gehraiyaan’ as the caption for the post. Shakun Batra’s romantic drama also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah appeared in supporting roles.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the upcoming film, “Dhadak.” Speaking about the film at the NDTV Yuva event, the actor shared that the movie gave him the opportunity to explore his roots.

Siddhant shared, “I would love to share the release date first; I hope Karan is watching this. But yeah, we have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre. I'm very excited; it's a wonderful script with an amazing co-actress, Triptii. I wish I could share more, but for now, I’ll let the trailer do the talking. It will be out very soon this year. Fingers crossed.”

“Dhadak 2,” directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, serves as a sequel to “Dhadak,” which was itself a remake of the hit Marathi film “Sairat.”

