Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Movie Delayed

The much-awaited Akkineni family multistarrer, which was expected to bring together Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni on the big screen, has reportedly been put on hold. The project had created significant excitement among fans, but the latest reports suggest that it will not move forward for now.

The film was planned to be directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and jointly produced by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios. According to reports, the makers were aiming to begin filming in July and release the movie during the Sankranti 2027 festive season.

However, after the final version of the script was completed, the project reportedly hit a roadblock. Industry buzz suggests that both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni were not fully convinced by the screenplay and had certain reservations about the story. As a result, the team is believed to have decided not to proceed with the film at this stage.

Reports also indicate that Nagarjuna preferred to wait instead of rushing the project, especially since both his sons are currently occupied with their individual commitments. Although there has been no official announcement from the makers, the film is widely believed to have been temporarily shelved.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is said to have a packed schedule with multiple upcoming projects, including Dootha 2, a new film with director Clax, and another horror-based project. The actor is reportedly focusing on selecting diverse scripts to strengthen his career.

Akhil Akkineni is also busy exploring new opportunities. Sources suggest that he is currently listening to two fresh scripts and may finalize one of them soon. Following the success of Lenin, the actor is said to be looking for another strong script for his next venture.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna is expected to shift his focus to his landmark King 100 project once his sons complete their ongoing films. Reports also suggest that he could announce another new film after the Dasara festival.

While the dream of seeing the three Akkineni stars together on screen may have been delayed, fans remain hopeful that the project will return in the future with a stronger script and eventually become a reality.

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