Justice Sanjeev Kumar appointed Acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court after the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Tashi Rabastan on April 9.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10.04.2025 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Tashi Rabastan, Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on 09.04.2025," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended to the Centre that Justice Arun Palli, the senior-most judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4th April, 2025, has recommended appointment of Mr Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

The Union government is yet to act upon the recommendation forwarded by the apex court Collegium in relation to the appointment of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Chief Justice Rabstan retires on Wednesday on attaining the age of 62.

