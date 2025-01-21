Gold Prices Stable in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Other Major Cities on January 21

Gold prices have remained unchanged today across major cities, with no variation compared to Monday's rates. As equity markets continue to fluctuate, gold, often seen as a safe-haven investment, continues to attract attention from investors. Below are the latest gold prices in various regions:

In cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddatur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹74,500 per gram, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹81,230 per gram.

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹74,500, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹81,230 per 10 grams.

In the national capital, Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹74,650, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹81,380 per 10 grams.

In addition to gold, silver prices have also remained steady, with the current rate for silver at ₹1,04,000 per kilogram.

These consistent prices reflect the ongoing stability in the gold market, which continues to be a preferred choice for many investors during uncertain times.