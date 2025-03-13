Gold Price Today, March 13: India Gold Rates Climb on Inflation Concerns

Gold prices extended their rally in early trading on Thursday, with rates on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opening at ₹86,816 per 10 grams before swiftly climbing to a new high of ₹86,875. In the global market, spot gold was valued at $2,945 per ounce, while COMEX gold stood at $2,954 per troy ounce.

Analysts suggest that gold is on track to touch the $3,000 per ounce mark soon, having decisively surpassed the $2,930 resistance level.

Safe-Haven Demand Driving Prices Higher

Anuj Gupta, Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, attributed the surge in gold prices to economic uncertainty in the US, stating, "Concerns over a potential slowdown have increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset."

Manav Modi, Senior Analyst at Motilal Oswal, highlighted additional factors behind the price surge, noting, "Ongoing tariff concerns have intensified safe-haven buying, while a lower-than-expected US inflation report has bolstered expectations of rate cuts, further supporting gold prices. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% last month, down from 3% previously. However, rising costs due to aggressive tariffs are maintaining inflationary pressures."

Echoing this sentiment, Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex, remarked, "$3,000 is the next logical target and could be reached within the next few months. Although the CPI data looks positive, the full impact of recent tariff hikes has yet to reflect in inflation figures."

With economic uncertainties persisting and inflation concerns looming, gold prices are expected to maintain their bullish trajectory in the near term.