Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, April 5: Huge Fall Due to Trump Tariffs, Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Prices

In good news for those who want to purchase gold in the Telugu states, gold prices have come down significantly. The effect of Trump tariffs could be a major reason behind this, and the economic instability it created is being witnessed around the world. Of late, the gold rates had increased drastically, and now, there has been a reduction in prices.

In international markets, gold prices have reduced close to 3 percent from their peak. Currently, spot gold costs 3037 dollars per ounce. Market experts reveal that this accounts for a reduction of more than 100 dollars in gold price.

Profit booking also seems to be one of the main reasons for gold prices to come down. Owing to an increase in prices, investors decided to sell the gold, and hence this phenomenon had occurred.

Coming to gold prices in Hyderabad, 22-carat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1600. One tola of gold now costs Rs.84,000/-. On the other hand, 24-carat gold has come down by Rs.1740, and 10 grams of gold now cost Rs.91,640.

Not just gold; even silver prices seemed to have dropped significantly. In just one day, the cost of 1kg of silver reduced by more than Rs. 4000.

Experts are saying that the prices of gold can come down even further if the number of jobs in America exceeds expectations. If the reverse happens, then the gold prices will definitely increase. All in all, now is the right time for you to buy gold.