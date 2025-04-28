India-Sri Lanka physical disability T20 series set for kick-off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) In a landmark moment for inclusive sports in India, the Pan-Disability Indian Cricket was officially announced on Monday. The spirit of cricket takes a powerful and inclusive leap forward as the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series prepares to kick off at the Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru, from April 29 to May 5.

This first-of-its-kind bilateral series marks a significant moment in the evolution of adaptive sports in South Asia, placing the spotlight on athletes who personify determination, skill, and perseverance.

Organised under the guidance of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), this prestigious series brings together two cricket-loving nations to celebrate the unyielding human spirit and athletic excellence of physically disabled cricketers. Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment proudly hosts this landmark event, reinforcing its commitment to fostering inclusive platforms in the sporting world.

This T20 series will feature elite athletes with physical disabilities (standing category) representing India and Sri Lanka in a multi-match format. The competition promises to be both fierce and inspiring, offering fans a compelling display of high-level cricket driven by unmatched resilience.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this historic series, representing our nation on such a meaningful platform. This is more than just cricket—it’s a celebration of resilience, inclusion, and the power of sport to unite. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ravi Kant Chauhan and Squadron Leader Abhai Pratap Singh for their incredible efforts in bringing Wilspoke on board and making this series possible. I also want to thank Jay Shah for his invaluable support throughout our journey. We’re ready, focused, and proud to wear the Indian jersey,” said India captain Ravindra Sante.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India said, "It gives me immense pride to witness the historic India-Sri Lanka Bilateral T20 Series for cricketers with physical disability (standing) being hosted by Wilspoke at the Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru. This remarkable event stands as a beacon of resilience, perseverance, and the unifying power of sport. It reflects the limitless spirit of athletes who, through their passion and determination, inspire millions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organizers and participating teams and wish for a successful, memorable series that will leave a lasting legacy for the future of inclusive sports."

