Bank Holidays from January 21 to 31, 2025: Complete List

As we step into the new year, it's essential to stay informed about bank holidays to avoid any inconvenience. With the advancement of technology, most banking tasks can be completed online, but sometimes, a physical visit to the bank is unavoidable. To help you plan your bank visits, we've compiled a list of bank holidays from January 21 to 31.

January 22: Imoini

The first bank holiday in the latter half of January happens to be January 22 on account of Imoini. On this particular day, no banking work shall be done; hence, a proper schedule shall be maintained for the banking activity.

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

The next working day for all banks is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on the 23rd of January. National holidays are vital, and during this day all banks in India will be shut.

January 25, 26, and 30: more Bank Holidays

We almost reached the end of the month, and just a few bank holidays are in store. On January 25, it would be the fourth Saturday of the month, and according to the banking schedule, all banks would remain closed on that day. The next day, January 26, is Republic Day, and it is a national holiday. Banks would be closed throughout the country. And finally, on January 30, banks in Sikkim would remain closed on account of Sonam Lhosar, a local holiday.

Plan Your Bank Visits

To avoid any inconvenience, it's crucial to plan your bank visits. Make sure to check the bank holiday schedule before heading out to the bank. You can also opt for online banking services to complete your tasks without having to physically visit the bank.

Staying updated on bank holidays can save you a lot of time and hassle. So, mark the dates for the bank holidays between January 21 and 31 and do your banking work in advance.

