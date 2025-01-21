Uttar Pradesh Extends Winter Holidays till January 25 Due to Cold Wave

The severe cold wave that has gripped Uttar Pradesh has compelled several districts, including Ayodhya, to extend winter holidays. Although schools are scheduled to reopen after the winter break, the harsh weather conditions due to the cold wave have made commuting for students quite difficult, so the District Magistrate has extended holidays for students until January 25.

The weather in Ayodhya has seen a considerable decline during the last couple of days, whereas in some areas it is even to zero due to heavy fog. Ayodhya experienced its maximum temperature of 20°C and a minimum of 7.5°C on Sunday. Heavy rain showers and storms are forecasted to be hitting Ayodhya on January 22 and 23 as well, making daily life disrupted once again.



Schools Are Closed and Revised Timings

Schools have been closed up to January 25, that is, the Republic Day on January 26, for grades 1 to 5. The same applies to all aided and recognized schools in the district. For grades 6 to 12, school hours have been revised, and instead of the previous timings of 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, schools now start at 10:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM.

Prioritizing Student Safety and Well-being

The district administration understands that the weather conditions are extreme. Therefore, it is placing the safety and well-being of the students above all things and has decided to close the schools for the little children in times of the current cold wave so as not to endanger their health.

Also read: January 21 Holiday in Belagavi Taluk, Karnataka