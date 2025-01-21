January 21 Holiday in Belagavi Taluk, Karnataka

The district administration of Belagavi, Karnataka has declared a holiday for all government-aided and unaided primary and secondary schools in Belagavi taluk, both rural and urban, on Tuesday, January 21. This is given the ceremony to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Suvarna Soudha, according to a release from Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan.

The holiday has been declared to ensure that students and teachers can participate in the ceremony and pay their respects to the Father of the Nation. It is hoped that dignitaries and officials from the district administration will attend the ceremony; the holiday will provide the students and their teachers with the opportunity to be a part of such an event.

This holiday is also in addition to the school holiday, as all the anganwadis in the Urban and Rural schemes of the taluk will be closed on January 21 so that the workers at Anganwadi and the children at Anganwadi can also participate in the ceremony and join in the celebrations.

Exam Postponed

Meanwhile, the PT2 examination scheduled at Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 in the Military Cantonment area on January 21 has been postponed. The date for this exam will be intimated shortly. All other examinations, however, will be conducted as per the timetable already issued.

It is noted here that the scheduled CBSE practicals on 21 January will be carried out as scheduled. The students who are appearing for the practicals have been advised to report as per their time slots, as announced through a release issued by principal Mahendra Kalra.

Advisory for Students and Parents

The district administration informed the students and parents to take updates or intimations from schools and anganwadis regarding the holidays and examination dates. The students and parents were also requested to cooperate with all the arrangements provided for the event and participate in paying their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the day.

Overall, the holiday declared in Belagavi taluk on 21 January will be a much-needed holiday and will provide a chance for both students and teachers to be able to attend this momentous event and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also read: Is January 21 a Holiday for schools or not?