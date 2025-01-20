Is January 21 Holiday for schools or not?

As the winter season is in full swing, the schools of most of the states in India have either been shut or are conducting their classes at half the normal hours due to the cold wave and other reasons. With January 21 approaching, parents and students are wondering whether it is a holiday for schools or not.

For clarity, we have compiled a state-wise analysis of school holidays on January 21, considering various reasons like rains, winter holidays, cold waves, and other special holidays.

Delhi: According to the circular of the Directorate of Education, January 21 is not a holiday for schools in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in UP are closed due to the cold wave, but January 21 is not a specific holiday.

Punjab: The schools of Punjab are on holiday on January 21 due to the Maghi festival.

Haryana: Schools in Haryana are on holiday due to the cold wave. However, there is no holiday on January 21.

Tamil Nadu: The schools in Tamil Nadu do not have any holiday on January 21 according to the circular of the State Government.

Karnataka: Karnataka schools are closed for the winter holidays; however, 21 January is not a specific holiday.

Telangana: There is no holiday for Telangana school on 21 January as stated by the circular from the State Government.

Kerala: Kerala school is closed due to winter holidays, but January 21 is not a holiday.

West Bengal: January 21 is not a holiday for schools in West Bengal, as per the circular issued by the State Government.

Odisha: The schools are closed in Odisha due to winter holidays, but January 21 is not a holiday.

Bihar: January 21 is not a holiday for schools in Bihar, as per the circular issued by the State Government.

Maharashtra: There is no holiday on January 21 for the schools in Maharashtra as per the circular of the State Government.

Gujarat: Gujarat schools are on a winter holiday and January 21 is not a specific holiday.

Rajasthan: The school in Rajasthan has no holiday on January 21 as per the circular issued by the State Government.

In conclusion, January 21 is not a uniform holiday for schools across all states in India. While some states might declare a holiday due to special reasons or weather conditions, others will function as usual. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective school authorities or state government websites to confirm whether January 21 is a holiday or not.

