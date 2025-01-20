Jumped Deposit Scam: Telangana Police Warn Citizens About New Cyber Fraud

Telangana police have issued a warning about a new cyber scam affecting UPI (Unified Payments Interface) users, known as the "Jumped Deposit Scam." Fraudsters are depositing small amounts of money, like ₹50, into victims' bank accounts and then tricking them into sending back larger sums.

The scam begins when a victim receives an unexpected deposit. The fraudster then contacts them, asking to return a larger amount. When the victim opens their banking app to check the balance and enters their UPI PIN, the fraudster sends a fake payment request. If the victim authorizes it, they unknowingly transfer a bigger amount, leaving the scammer with the difference.

Police advise citizens not to check their bank balance immediately after receiving an unexpected deposit. They also warn against responding to calls from individuals claiming to have made the deposit. The scam works when victims enter their UPI PIN, allowing fraudsters to steal large sums of money.

This scam can lead to significant losses, with fraudsters potentially stealing lakhs of rupees. Authorities urge everyone to be cautious and avoid making any transactions when in doubt. Stay alert to protect your hard-earned money from cybercriminals.