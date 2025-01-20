IAS Divya Mittal Success Story: Quitting Lakhs Paying Job to Cracking UPSC

Divya, a young woman from Haryana, had always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, she persevered and achieved her goal, securing the 68th rank in the UPSC exams in 2013. Today, she serves as the District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Basti districts.

It was not an easy journey for Divya to become an IAS officer. She completed her BTech from IIT and then worked in London with JP Morgan Financial Company, earning a handsome salary. However, she was not satisfied with her life and decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Despite criticism and scepticism from others, Divya, along with her husband, returned to India and started preparing for the UPSC exams. She failed in her first attempt and had to settle for an IPS posting. However, she did not give up and reappeared for the exams in 2013, securing the 68th rank and achieving her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

In an interview, Divya shared her experiences and offered advice to aspiring IAS candidates. She emphasized the importance of focus, hard work, and perseverance. According to her, one should always keep their goal in mind and work towards it with dedication and determination.

Divya also stressed the need to stay away from distractions, such as mobile phones, and to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. She believes that with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve their goals and succeed in competitive exams like the UPSC.

Divya's story is an inspiration to many, and her advice is valuable for anyone who aspires to become an IAS officer. Her journey is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and perseverance. As Divya herself says, "One should always keep their goal in mind and work towards it with dedication and determination. With the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve their goals and succeed in competitive exams like the UPSC."

