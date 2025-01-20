January 21 Holiday for schools here in Uttar Pradesh due to Cold wave

The District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh has declared that all schools up to class 8 will remain closed till January 21, 2025, as the region is under a severe cold wave. This has been done to protect the students from the severe cold wave and not send them to schools in such a condition.

As per the order of the District Magistrate, this holiday has been declared for all schools that are affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council from nursery to class 8 under the U.P. Board, CBSE, and ICSE, and the educational work will remain suspended during this time, but the teachers and other staff members are required to be present in the school from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm to take care of various government-related work.

The schools will reopen on January 22, 2025, and the weather is expected to improve by then. The decision to extend the school holidays has come as a relief to parents and students, who can now enjoy an extended break and stay safe and warm at home.

For several days now, this region has been in the grip of a cold wave that has set temperature records. The district administration has been taking various measures that prevent a huge loss to the people affected by the cold wave. It set up relief camps and distributed warm clothing to all those who required it.

It has been decided to close schools, considering it as a precautionary measure against untoward incidents arising from the extreme cold weather conditions. The district administration has appealed to parents and guardians to keep their children safe and warm at home and to avoid sending them out in the cold.

The extension of school holidays has also brought relief to teachers and other staff members, who can now focus on other tasks and responsibilities without having to worry about the safety and well-being of students. The district administration has assured that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure that students do not miss out on any important academic work during the extended holiday period.

