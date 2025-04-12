April 14 Bank Holiday or not?

The Indian banks will be closed on April 14, 2025, as the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one of the main architects of India's constitution. The day is also declared a public holiday by the central government and is part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar for the year.

States Impacted by the Bank Holiday

Banks in some states will be closed on April 14, including Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. Banks in Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh will function normally.

Impact on Banking Services

While physical bank branches will remain shut on April 14, customers will still be able to use internet banking and ATMs. Customers need to schedule their transactions accordingly and call their nearest bank branch for more clarity regarding holidays.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 15: Himachal Day, Bengali New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu (Holiday in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Tripura)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Only Assam)

April 18: Good Friday (Except in Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh)

April 21: Garia Puja (Only Tripura)

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti (Only Himachal Pradesh)

April 30: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya (Only Karnataka)

What to Expect

While physical banking branches on these holidays will be shut, internet banking and ATM services will operate as usual. It's always advisable to call your local banking branch for more information about holidays and schedule your transactions accordingly.

