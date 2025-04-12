Gurugram Traffic Police issue fines worth Rs 75.40 lakh for tinted car windows

Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Gurugram Traffic Police launched a special campaign in March to curb drivers violating the black film norms, an official said on Saturday.

An official said that under this special campaign, Gurugram Police issued a total of 754 challans, worth Rs 75.40 lakh.

“The aim is to prevent road accidents by making the roads of Gurugram safe. Some motorists drive motorcycles without number plates and also do triple riding, while others use black film, which can easily commit any crime,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic).

He said that this special challan campaign was launched to prevent all these types of criminal activities.

“We appeal to the general public that only two people should travel on a two-wheeler and must use a helmet, not drive in the wrong/opposite direction, not consume any kind of intoxicants while driving, not use mobile phones while driving, not use black films inside vehicles, not do triple riding, and follow all traffic rules,” he said.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic), said that people must follow traffic rules and fulfill the responsibility of being a responsible citizen.

“In the future also, such challan campaigns will continue by the Traffic Police Gurugram,” he said.

He added that apart from the campaign, the Gurugram Traffic Police also issued Rs 68.85 lakh worth of challans against 1,372 traffic violators while using mobile phones during driving in March.

He said that the Traffic Police also issued challans worth Rs 5.32 crore against 53,215 helmetless drivers in March.

“Out of these total 53,215 challans, 33,265 challans worth Rs 3.32 crore were also issued against pillion riders,” he said.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic), said that the main objective of the Gurugram Traffic Police is to make the journey easy and safe by conducting the traffic in an organized and smooth manner.

“For smooth traffic operations, Gurugram Police takes action as per norms against those who violate traffic rules,” he said.

