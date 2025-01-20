Himachal Pradesh Winter Holidays Extended Till February 1

The winter holidays for the students of Himachal Pradesh have now been extended till February 1, 2025. As per earlier plans, the holidays were to end on January 20, 2025, but due to severe cold waves that have gripped the state, this has been extended to give children a longer break.

The winter holidays that started on January 1, 2025, have been quite a welcome respite for the students, as they can now enjoy a more extended break from their academic routine. More holidays mean more relaxation, fun, and recharging before going back to school.

This time, the parents have also gained relief from their children's presence, and hence they can schedule longer vacations or outings with them. The extra break will help parents spend much more time with their children as they will have many activities that contribute to bonding and learning.

The state government's decision to extend the winter holidays is a well-deserved break for students, who have been working hard throughout the year. The extended holidays will give students a chance to unwind, have fun, and return to school refreshed and rejuvenated.

Also read: January 20 Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu amidst the heavy rains