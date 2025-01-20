If factionalism does not end, we will be finished, says MP Congress chief

Bhopal, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid concerns that the ongoing factionalism in the party may have an impact on the January 27 grand programme of the Congress in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has urged workers to strengthen the party in the state and not to get involved in "groupism".

Addressing the party workers in view of the upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' campaign to be launched from Mhow, Patwari said on Sunday that if groupism did not end, the party would lose its existence in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari asserted that party leaders should stay away from 'sycophants'.

He said, "Sycophants are present in every political party. We need to stay away from them. We have to end the groupism in the party, otherwise, we will be finished," Patwari was heard saying in a video that surfaced on social media on Monday.

Patwari's statement comes after growing concerns over the existing factionalism in the state unit of the party.

Recently, a group of senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had alleged that state leadership wasn't consulting them for the decision taken for the party's programmes. However, he later denied media reports.

Another party veteran and former CM Digvijaya Singh on Saturday refuted speculations that state Congress president Jitu Patwari was uncomfortable with senior members of the party. Responding to the media persons, Digvijaya Singh stated that he has fine coordination with Jitu Patwari.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP took a jibe at Congress, saying ever since Jitu Patwari became chief of MP Congress, the factionalism has escalated more.

"Who doesn't know that ever since Jitu Patwari took over the charge, factionalism has been at its peak in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Factionalism is very much there in the party," said MP BJP media in charge Ashish Agarwal.

In view of Mhow programme, Jitu Patwari has been visiting the Malwa-Nimar region aggressively to encourage Congress workers to create momentum in favour of the party. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the Samvidhan campaign from Mhow on January 27.

