Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees praise Adani Group's Mahaprasad distribution at ISKCON kitchen

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) At the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, lakhs of devotees are being provided with 'Mahaprasad', made available by the joint efforts of the country's leading business conglomerate, the Adani Group, and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The initiative aims to promote Sanatan Dharma and ensure no pilgrim goes hungry during the sacred event.

Devotees lauded the efforts of industrialist Gautam Adani and emphasised the need for other business leaders to follow suit.

Ankit, a devotee from Jaunpur, remarked, “The arrangements made by Adani Ji are remarkable. Providing free, high-quality meals to lakhs of devotees is a testament to his commitment to Sanatan Dharma. It’s inspiring to see a business icon promoting religious values. I’ve also heard he plans to visit the Maha Kumbh, and it would be wonderful if more business leaders join such efforts.”

Gautam Adani is set to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, where he will participate in the Maha Kumbh by offering prayers at the Triveni Sangam and seeking blessings at the renowned 'Bade Hanuman Ji temple'. He will also visit the ISKCON VIP tent (Sector 18) to oversee the Mahaprasad distribution.

Sachin Bhardwaj, another devotee, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Everything here is well-organised. Adani Ji is doing incredible work by making such large-scale arrangements for devotees. His efforts are highly commendable, and it’s heartening to see lakhs benefiting from these services. I believe all successful individuals should contribute to such noble causes.”

A devotee from Jamshedpur shared similar sentiments: “The Bhandara organised by Adani Ji is a blessing. Besides food, he is providing electric vehicles to senior citizens and the specially-abled, ensuring their comfort during this pilgrimage. Such initiatives reflect true devotion and social responsibility.”

The Adani Group’s collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press has become a cornerstone of the Maha Kumbh, setting a benchmark for corporate involvement in religious and social services. Devotees hope that more business icons will take inspiration from this initiative and contribute to promoting Sanatan Dharma and community welfare.

The ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ is being offered to the devotees for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

To mark the launch of the ‘Seva Hi Saadhna Hai’ initiative, the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) on January 9. Later, Gautam Adani wrote on his social media handle on X, “Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna."

