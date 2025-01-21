Tahira Kashyap: Every year, my birthday feels unique and special

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who turned 42 on Tuesday, said that every year, her birthday feels special as she gets to spend some memorable time with friends and family.

Tahira said: "Every year, my birthday feels unique and special! Three years ago, it was a safari trip with friends to Gir. Two years back, it was an all-girls trip to Dubai. Last year, it was a serene celebration in Goa with a classical performance and just family.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to have such thoughtful friends and family who plan something different and memorable every time. As adults, we often feel it’s odd to get excited about birthdays, but my loved ones never fail to make mine extraordinary,” she added.

The wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana is looking forward to this year’s celebration as well.

“But more than anything, I’m grateful that each year, I get to spend my special day with my close ones in the most heartwarming way. Truly, I couldn’t ask for more!" she added.

Last week, Tahira shared a heartwarming recollection of celebrating her first Lohri as a newlywed ahead of the festival.

Talking about the experience, Tahira said, "In Punjabi culture, the first Lohri after marriage is celebrated with a lot of fervor. My in-laws hosted a party to celebrate us, the newlywed couple. There was dance and music, and the married couples would go in circles around the bonfire. We enjoyed gajak (chikki), peanuts, and popcorn, which were also thrown into the bonfire”.

She further mentioned, “Needless to say, the chants of 'Sundar Mundriye' filled the air. The last two lines of the song made me laugh. It literally translates to, ‘Give us Lohri, long live your pair, whether you cry or bang your head later.’ That’s quite a disclaimer young Punjabi couples get from their elders”.

Meanwhile, her husband, Ayushmann is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Thama’, which is touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, and belongs to Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe.

The film promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop and brings together an impressive cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame, and is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

