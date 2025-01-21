GHMC Assembly Segments Likely to Increase to 35 After Delimitation

HYDERABAD: The number of Assembly constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad region is expected to rise from 24 to 35 following the upcoming delimitation process, which will take place after the 2025 India Census, according to sources.

This change may also impact the Lok Sabha constituencies in the city as political boundaries could be realigned. The delimitation is likely to occur before the possible introduction of the ‘One Nation - One Election’ system within the next four years. However, changes to Assembly constituencies outside Hyderabad will depend on the census data, with larger constituencies likely being divided to better represent the growing population.

Currently, Malkajgiri is the largest parliamentary constituency in the country, with over 31 lakh voters. If the number of constituencies in Greater Hyderabad increases to 35, it could shift the power balance among major political parties, as the AIMIM holds seven of the current 24 seats due to territorial reasons.

The proposal to increase Telangana's constituencies has been under discussion for some time. According to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, the number of seats in Telangana should rise from 119 to 153. However, this increase can only happen after the formal delimitation process, which depends on the 2025 India Census data.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) defines delimitation as the redrawing of electoral boundaries to ensure equal representation. This process is required by law, and any changes must follow the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. Once the Commission’s decisions are made, they become law and cannot be challenged in court.