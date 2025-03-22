Delimitation: JAC Demands Modi Govt to Freeze Parliamentary Constituencies for 25 Years

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Kerala and Punjab – Revanth Reddy, Pinarayi Vijayan and Bhagwant Mann – and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar participated in the all-party meet organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, demanding the Centre to ensure a fair delimitation, the process of redrawing Parliamentary constituencies.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, BDS supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and representatives of the YSRCP among others were also present at the meeting.

In a post on X, Stalin described the meeting as an unprecedented show of unity, where Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and leaders of various parties across India came together for a historic #JointActionCommittee meeting. "This formidable gathering reflects our collective resolve to uphold India’s federalism in its true spirit and stand united for #FairDelimitation," he added.

Tamil Nadu is leading the battle against the Centre’s decision to conduct the delimitation exercise in 2026. Early in March, it had organized an all-party in the State and demanded the Union government to conduct the delimitation exercise based on the 1971 census. They have alleged that if the delimitation exercise is conducted based on the latest census, expected to be completed by 2026, States in the South will get less number of Lok Sabha seats in comparison to those in the North due to population. Stalin has demanded the Centre not to penalize States which have successfully implemented family planning programmes.

Following the meeting, the JAC passed a resolution, demanding transparency and clarity in any delimitation exercise that the Union Government carries out and enabling political parties and governments of all States to deliberate, discuss and contribute to the same.

After each national census, the Parliament is mandated to pass a Delimitation Act to redefine the boundaries and number of Lok Sabha constituencies. As a result, the States' share of Parliament seats is based on their respective population data.

Delimitation exercise has been carried out in the years 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002. The national census exercise, scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Indira Gandhi-led government froze the seat allocation during the emergency in 1976 and formalized the 42nd Amendment to ensure States that had successfully implemented family planning policies did not lose representation. In 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee also ordered delimitation based on the 1971 census after political parties in the South raised concerns over losing representation in the Parliament if the 2001 census is considered.

Highlighting these instances, the JAC has now sought the Centre to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 census for another 25 years.

Further, the resolution stated that the Core Committee, comprising MPs from the represented States, would coordinate Parliamentary Strategies to counter any attempts by the Union Government to undertake any delimitation exercise, contrary to the principles mentioned.

Further, the Core Committee will submit a joint representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Parliamentary session.

It also noted that representatives of political parties will take up efforts to pass appropriate resolutions in their respective Legislative Assemblies on the issue.

Additionally, the JAC vowed to disseminate information on the history and context of past delimitation exercises and the consequences of the proposed exercise.

Stressing that the JAC is not against delimitation, Stalin underscored the need for a fair and just process - one that does not punish States that have contributed to our national progress through their effective population control.

“Any attempt to reduce our representation is an assault on our voice, our rights, and our future. We will not allow our current share in parliamentary representation to be reduced under any circumstance. We will fight. We will win!” he wrote on X.