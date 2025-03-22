YS Jagan Writes Letter to PM Narendra Modi over Delimitation in South

As concerns mount in southern states over the ongoing process of constituency delimitation, YSR Congress Party chief and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the upcoming delimitation exercise in 2026 does not result in an unfair reduction of parliamentary seats for these states.

Population Decline and Representation Concerns

In his letter, YS Jagan highlighted that the population growth in southern states has significantly slowed over the past 15 years, largely due to the Union government's emphasis on population control. He pointed out that if the delimitation process is conducted purely based on current population figures, southern states could lose parliamentary constituencies.

“The discussion in southern states revolves around the concern that if seats are allocated strictly based on current population statistics, their representation in Parliament will shrink. This will inevitably reduce their role in national policymaking. To ensure fair representation, the delimitation process should not be driven solely by population figures,” Jagan stated.

He further emphasized the need for an equitable approach, ensuring that all states have an equal voice in the decision-making processes of Parliament. "Only when all states have adequate representation in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can national policies truly reflect the interests of the entire country. Therefore, I urge you to reconsider the approach to delimitation and ensure that no state faces a reduction in its parliamentary representation," Jagan wrote to the Prime Minister.

Political Tensions Over Delimitation

Meanwhile, the delimitation issue has sparked political tensions between the ruling BJP at the Centre and Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK. Against this backdrop, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on Saturday, March 22, to discuss the matter.

Following YS Jagan’s instructions, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy shared the key points of the letter with the DMK leadership.